CSK Predicted XI vs MI, IPL 2022: Faltering Chennai Super Kings hope available bowlers come good

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in what is set to be a clash between two of the most storied clubs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, these two teams face each other this season while being at the wrong end of the table with MI being bottom and on the verge of elimination and CSK being one rung above them.

The biggest positive for them in their previous game, which they lost by three wickets, is opener Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans. The bowlers, save for Dwayne Bravo and spinner Maheesh Theekshana, have been far from being up-to the mark. Mukesh Choudhary has been leaking runs and Chris Jordan bled 58 runs against Gujarat.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for CSK in their match against MI:

Robin Uthappa: The veteran has muscled his way into becoming one of the most important names in the CSK batting lineup. Uthappa has scored 197 runs in 6 matches so far.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: After a horror start to the season Gayakwad began getting starts before finally converting them into a half century against GT. His tally for the season stands at 108 runs at an average of 18.0.

Moeen Ali: Moeen has been inconsistent at best this season. A return of 87 runs in 5 innings at an average of 17.40 is hardly flattering for a batter who plays at No.3.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu played a good hand against GT and 128 runs at an average of 25.60 in five innings so far.

Shivam Dube: Dube has been the toast of the season thus far for CSK and will rest assured be one of the first names on the team sheet. He is their highest scorer with 226 runs in 6 games so far an average of 45.20.

Ravindra Jadeja (captain): Captaincy seems to have taken a toll on Jadeja's individual performances. He has scored 88 runs in 6 innings so far at an average of 22.0. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has scalped 5 wickets in 6 games.

MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper): Dhoni has done a good job for CSK behind the stumps. With the bat, he has scored 92 runs in 5 innings, out of which he remained unbeaten in 3.

Dwayne Bravo: The veteran has been among the wickets this season. Bravo is CSK's top wicket taker with 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 18.10.

Chris Jordan: Jordan bore the brunt of David Miller and Rashid Khan's big hitting in CSK's last match, ending up conceding as many as 58 runs in 3.5 overs. CSK are yet to get the best out of Jordan this season but it is unlikely that the England fast bowler will be dropped.

Mukesh Choudhary: He dismissed Shubman Gill for a golden duck in their previous match and has taken four wickets in six innings this season.

Maheesh Theekshana: Theekshana led the way as CSK took early wickets in GT's innings before losing control of the chase. He has taken 6 wickets thus far in as many innings