CSK vs KXIP: Bails foil MS Dhoni’s stunning attempt to run-out KL Rahul – Watch

Wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni almost produced an incredible piece of play to get rid of KL Rahul during Chennai Super Kings’ 22-run win over Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

During the 13th over of the KXIP chase, Rahul tried to steal a single on the fourth delivery from Ravindra Jadeja by defending the ball towards the leg side. Dhoni ran towards the ball quickly and flicked it towards the stumps in a blink of an eye.

The ball connected with the stumps but the bails didn’t come off. Replays showed that Rahul was way out of his crease when the ball hit the stumps. The light went off as well but the bails stayed put and Rahul was handed a second life while batting on 41.

The official Twitter action of the IPL uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Déjà vu - Dhoni creates magic, but bails still don’t fall.”

Earlier in the tournament, similar thing happened with Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals. Chennai were off to a terrible start as they lost Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson within three overs and all eyes where on Dhoni to bail them out of trouble.

In the sixth over, Dhoni tried to defend off the back foot against Jofra Archer but in the process, ended up chopping the ball back onto his stumps. The ball slowly tickled through his legs off the inside edge and it touched the stumps. But, the bails did not come off and although Archer was livid, it was a huge lifeline for MS Dhoni.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 20:29 IST