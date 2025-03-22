CSK vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2025 match live on TV and online

The IPL 2025 edition is well and truly underway. On the second day of the 18th edition of the tournament, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be squaring off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The rivalry deemed as ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL will witness some of the biggest names in Indian cricket going up against each other. IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Here are all the streaming details for the El Clasico(IPL)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya will miss the game against CSK as he was banned last season for the IPL 2025 tournament opener due to a slow over-rate offence. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the five-time champions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain CSK. It needs to be seen where MS Dhoni decides to bat this season. Last season, several fans and pundits believed the former India captain was batting too low despite being in tremendous hitting form.

Mumbai Indians are perennial slow starters in the tournament. The franchise had last won their opening match of the season in the 2012 edition. It needs to be seen whether the franchise are able to break the jinx against CSK in IPL 2025 or not.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Corbin Bosch, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.

Here are all the streaming details for CSK vs MI, IPL 2025:

When will CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 23. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.