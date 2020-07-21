e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Curtly Ambrose suggests West Indies should rest Shai Hope from third Test

Curtly Ambrose suggests West Indies should rest Shai Hope from third Test

The wicketkeeper-batsman has struggled to even breach the 30-run mark in his four innings against England. His scores read 25, 7, 16 and 9 so far.

cricket Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shai Hope scored 16 and 9 in the two innings in Manchester.
Shai Hope scored 16 and 9 in the two innings in Manchester.(Getty Images)
         

Pace legend Curtly Ambrose reckons that West Indies must rest out-of-form Shai Hope for the series-deciding third Test because repeated failures may “destroy” him. Ambrose said “something has gone terribly wrong” with the Barbadian batsman since his famous centuries at Headingley.

Heading into the series, the spotlight was on Hope, who notched up two centuries at the Headingley Test in 2017. The wicketkeeper-batsman has struggled to even breach the 30-run mark in his four innings against England. His scores read 25, 7, 16 and 9 so far.

“He is a much better player than what he is showing at the moment and is obviously very low on confidence. Maybe in the next game we should rest him so he can regain some confidence,” Ambrose told ‘Sky Sports’.

“If you keep playing him and he keeps failing it will only get worse. You are going to destroy him if it continues like that. Something has gone terribly wrong for him since those two centuries at Headingley – he hasn’t done anything really in Test cricket since then.”

Ambrose, who claimed 630 wickets in his 98 Tests and 176 ODIs for West Indies, feels it’s a tough call as playing Hope will hurt his confidence.

“I like Hope a lot. I think he is a fantastic player but this is not doing his confidence any good. Are West Indies going to go with him again? It’s a tough call. I am inclined to give him another go but by bringing someone else in he could get totally away from the game for a little bit and get his mind together,” he said.

West Indies fielded an unchanged side from their four-wicket win in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl, while England rotated their pace attack. The visitors will have need to make tough decisions if they want to retain the Wisden Trophy. As the series stands levelled at 1-1, both teams will head to the third and final match on the same ground on Friday, with West Indies needing just a draw to retain the Wisden trophy.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In