Home / Cricket / 'Cut down on the IPL': Former Pakistan bowler's blunt statement, 'Big player like Bumrah is not part of the team'

'Cut down on the IPL': Former Pakistan bowler's blunt statement, 'Big player like Bumrah is not part of the team'

cricket
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 07:50 PM IST

India will be going into the T20 World Cup without ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah while Deepak Chahar was also recently ruled out.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out for the T20 World Cup&nbsp;(PTI)
Bumrah was earlier ruled out for the T20 World Cup (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India are in Australia gearing up for the 2022 T20 World Cup but they have been handed a few blows before they even started making their travel arrangements. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was injured even before the team was announced and later, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out as well.

In the latest blow, Deepak Chahar, who was expected to play a role in the tournament, was also ruled out, with Shardul Thakur coming in as standbye. A number of fans and former players have said that Indian players' heavy involvement in the IPL may have played a role in them breaking down just as a big tournament approaches. Bumrah was earlier unavailable in the 2022 Asia cup as well.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has joined the chorus, stating that the Indian think tank should try and curtail the number of matches Bumrah plays in the IPL and give him rest during inconsequential matches in bilateral series.

“It is unfortunate for Deepak Chahar. He performed well with ball and with bat and was becoming a contender for Australia. But then injuries are not in our hands and that is what has happened with him. He is very injury prone and that needs to be looked into,” said Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

Kaneria took the example of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who gave the IPL 2022 mega auction a miss as wanted to play as much international cricket as possible.

“Mitchell Starc didn't play the IPL and kept himself fit and ready for the World Cup. This is called giving priority to national duties. A big bowler like Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the team now. He wasn't available for the Asia Cup either -and that made a huge difference. Now, before a major event like the T20 World Cup, he is not available. Cut down the number of matches that you play in the IPL and in international dead rubbers. Keep him ready for international events,” said Kaneria.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
jasprit bumrah danish kaneria t20 world cup + 1 more
jasprit bumrah danish kaneria t20 world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out