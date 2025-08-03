'Daal na jaise daalta hai': Shubman Gill loses patience with Akash Deep after Harry Brook assault rattles India pacer

India experienced a mixed session on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test against England for the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. They picked up two big wickets but also conceded more than 100 runs on Sunday. India dismissed Ben Duckett for 54 and then stand-in captain Ollie Pope for 27. However, just when everything seemed to be going their way, Harry Brook unleashed a brutal assault to throw the bowlers off guard. India could have ended the session with another wicket, but Mohammed Siraj's schoolboy fielding error at the boundary denied them a third wicket. It was just the reprieve Brook needed, as he went on a mission to unsettle Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. Shubman Gill, left, and Akash Deep interact(PTI)

Brook was batting on 8 off 16 when he decided to switch gears. An 11-run over off Akash Deep was followed by a 16-run assault off the bowling of Prasidh in the very next. That Brook had raced to 38 off 30 and put on a 50-run partnership with Joe Root sent a few alarm bells ringing in the Indian camp, to the extent that Akash was rattled. He tried to bowl full and wide to Root, hoping the England great would mistime or edge one of his drives, but when it came to Brook, the India pacer lost his length and refused to learn from his mistake.

That Shubman Gill took a couple of his slip fielders out was also indicative of the skipper probably feeling a bit of pressure. And watching Akash lose his rhythm only fuelled his momentary loss of patience. In between overs, he could be heard telling Akash to stick to his usual plans. "I heard Shubman Gill telling Akash Deep, 'Daal na jaise daalta hai (Just bowl the way you usually do)," said the commentator.

India could have had three wickets in the session

England took lunch at 164/3, but India need another six wickets before Chris Woakes is likely to play no part with the bat. India began the session on a wonderful note with Prasidh drawing an outside edge from the bat of Ben Duckett. Duckett, who is known for his tendency to take the game away from the opposition with his brisk batting, went past his fifty, but his stay was cut short by Prasidh.

Pope's vulnerability with the incoming cross-seam delivery continued as he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Siraj began celebrating straightaway without even appealing; it was that flush. But Pope decided to take the review anyway at the very last second and burn England a review.