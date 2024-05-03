Dale Steyn devises 'baseball' solution after major LBW loophole exposed during last-ball finish in SRH vs RR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad turned the tables against the Rajasthan Royals to register a thrilling victory by one run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. The hosts had only two runs to defend off the final delivery before their experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar tailed one straight into the pads of Rovman Powell for an LBW. Rovman Powell was adjudged LBW on the last ball of the match against SRH, as RR lost by a run(IPL)

As Powell was given out by the umpire, he immediately reviewed the decision which was upheld later by the TV umpire. However, even if the Caribbean had been successful with his review, it would not have made any difference in the match’s result. The International Council of Cricket (ICC), in Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions, clearly mentions that the ball becomes dead once the umpire has signalled out.

The apex body in its rule book states, "If following a Player Review request, an original decision of ‘Out’ is changed to ‘Not Out’, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally."

While the rule wouldn’t have turned the fortunes for RR, it has left a lot of people hypothesizing the result of the match if the umpire had given not-out to the Caribbean batter and it was overturned.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn spoke on the same following the match, suggesting on incorporating rules similar to baseball to eradicate confusion in such scenarios.

“We need to basically play in baseball style. Consider the ball not dead until play has come to a stop. So essentially, run if you’re the batting team and continue to field if you’re the bowling team. Then we address the LBW or caught off no-ball etc after. Out if out, runs awarded if LBW or caught was not out,” Steyn wrote on X after RR’s solitary one-run defeat vs SRH.

SRH came back from the brink of defeat against their opponents who only needed 20 runs off the last two overs to register their ninth win of the league. Skipper Pat Cummins bowled the 19th over tightly as he also dismissed Dhruv Jurel. However, he was it for a six off the last ball by Powell which closed the deficit to 13 runs required in the final over.

As Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the final over, he ensured that he unleashed an emphatic blend of deliveries to keep RR batsmen gasping for runs. With two runs required off the final ball, Bhuvneshwar went full and straight to Rovman Powell to register a dramatic win for his team.