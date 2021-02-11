Despite being the only active cricketer with more than 600 Test wickets to his name, there has always been a question mark on James Anderson’s numbers in the sub-continent. If Anderson’s recent performance in Sri Lanka and in the first Test in India is anything to go by then it seems like the 38-year-old legendary pacer is out there to prove a point.

After missing the first Test in Sri Lanka due to England’s rotational policies, Anderson picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test.

Against India in Chennai, Anderson was even more lethal. He picked up 2 for 46 in the first innings on a track that hardly had anything for the seamers. But Anderson’s second innings performance was better. His reverse swing-ladened spell on the fifth day played a crucial role in England’s 227-run victory. He got rid of a well set Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant to knock the wind out of India’s batting.

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn took to Twitter to sum-up Anderson’s career in the best way possible. Reacting to comparisons between him and Anderson in the sub-continent, Steyn said Anderson is a legend and the only comparison between him and the England pacer is that Anderson is still playing.

“The only comparison required is that Jimmy is still going and I’m watching from my 20/20 sofa. He’s a legend and seems to be getting better with age,” Steyn tweeted.

Steyn, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019 to focus on white-ball cricket, is rated as one of the most complete seamers to have ever played the game. His ability to swing the ball both ways on seamer-friendly tracks and also to outsmart the batsmen even on sub-continent pitches, was one of the highlights of his illustrious career.

Steyn does have a much better record than Anderson in the sub-continent but the South African great hit the nail on the head by hailing Anderson for his longevity in Test cricket.