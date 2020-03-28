e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Dane Piedt quits South Africa to pursue career in USA

Dane Piedt quits South Africa to pursue career in USA

The 30-year-old bowler intends to meet the qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and hopes to feature at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) flagship event.

cricket Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:41 IST
ANI
ANI
London
File image of Dane Piedt
File image of Dane Piedt(Getty Images)
         

South African Test off-spinner Dane Piedt has ended his association with the Proteas and will move to the United States of America for a new Minor League T20 Tournament. The 30-year-old bowler intends to meet the qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and hopes to feature at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) flagship event.

“The USA were given ODI status last year so it’s not completely out of the question,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Piedt as saying.

“I just signed the deal this morning but no-one really knows when I will be able to travel. It was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make,” he added.

In opting to move abroad, the off-spinner has taken himself out of contention for national selection.

Piedt made his debut for South Africa on August 9, 2014. In his first match in the longest format of the game, he took eight wickets as the Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets.

The right-handed bowler featured in nine Test matches and took 26 wickets.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt data shows 149 cases in 24 hrs, Covid-19 count hits 873 in India
Govt data shows 149 cases in 24 hrs, Covid-19 count hits 873 in India
No lights on highway, truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
No lights on highway, truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Facebook Live is getting new features as user activity surges
Facebook Live is getting new features as user activity surges
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Two Indian refiners declare force majeure as demand for fuel dips amid lock down
Two Indian refiners declare force majeure as demand for fuel dips amid lock down
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news