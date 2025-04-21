Danny Morrison makes Shubman Gill blush at toss with out-of-the-box marriage question: 'You're looking lovely…'

Shubman Gill was stunned at the toss on Monday after commentator Danny Morrison bowled him over with a question regarding his marriage. Shubman, 25, is widely touted as the future of Indian cricket, and he also enjoys a big fan following in India at a very young age. In the past couple of years, he has also shown good signs in the leadership role for Gujarat Titans, as a result, he was elevated to the leadership role in India's ODI team as Rohit Sharma's deputy. In the ongoing season, he has proved to be a calm and composed skipper so far. Shubman Gill was asked about his marriage at the toss.(X Image)

However, a question about his marriage at the toss against his former side Kolkata Knight Riders did make him blush.

Danny Morrison, who was hosting the toss, asked the GT skipper, “You're looking lovely, no wedding bells in the future. What's happening? You getting married?"

Shubman had a smile on his face while replying, "No, nothing of that sort."

Meanwhile, it was KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who won the toss, and he elected to bowl first at Eden Gardens. The defending champions made a couple of changes in their XI as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali came in for Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

The visitors, who are currently sitting at the top of the table, included Washington Sundar in the starting XI while Ishant Sharma and Arshad Khan were left out. They might opt for one of them as an impact player in the second innings while bowling.

Shubman praises GT bowlers

Shubman was confident at the toss of posting a good total on the surface as he also hailed his bowlers for performing consistently well for them.

“I don't think there'll be any dew. If we post a nice total, it should be a good match. Our bowling, everyone has been contributing with wickets. we are looking to pick wickets and the way our bowlers have been controlling the totals has been tremendous,” he said.

He also backed his deputy Rashid Khan, who has not been at his best this season so far.

“The skill-set that he brings along with his bowling and the energy that he brings on the field, any captain would love to have him,” Shubman added.