Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir condole tragic death of ex-India pacer David Johnson: 'He was full of life'

Members of the Indian cricket fraternity, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former India opener Gautam Gambhir, have expressed deep sadness and shock over the tragic passing away of former India cricketer David Johnson. The ex-Indian cricketer was found dead outside his apartment in Kanaka on Thursday. According to initial reports, Johnson fell from the fourth-floor corridor of his apartment. Sachin recalled that David was full of life and the ex-India pacer never gave up on the field(X-PTI)

According to the local police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Suspecting no foul play, the local police are further investigating the case. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, legendary cricketer Tendulkar recalled his playing days with Johnson. “Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family,” Tendulkar said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: David Johnson, former India pacer, dies at 52 after falling from apartment's balcony in Bengaluru

Tendulkar's former teammate, ex-India opener Gambhir, also condoled the untimely demise of the late cricketer. “Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones,” Gambhir said. Using the same social media platform, former India skipper Anil Kumble penned a 'gone too soon' note for the former India fast bowler. “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!,” Kumble mentioned.

Did you know?

Johnson arrived on the Indian side after an impressive showing for Karnataka on the domestic circuit. The late cricketer registered figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala in the 1995-96 edition of the Ranji Trophy. The former India fast bowler made his Test debut against Australia in 1996 at Delhi. After pace ace Javagal Srinath was ruled out of the Test match, Johnson was roped into the national side. Johnson joined forces with his Karnataka teammate Venkatesh Prasad at the time. Johnson also toured South Africa with Team India. He picked up three wickets in two Test appearances for India. Johnson was 52.