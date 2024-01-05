David Warner's Baggy Green found amid mysterious circumstances: 'Movement of missing bag unknown despite CCTV review'

Four days after David Warner lost his treasured Baggy Green, the Australia great's cherished possession was found in a Sydney hotel room in the early hours on Friday, although how it got there remains a mystery it itself. Warner's bag, which included goodies for her daughters and the elusive Baggy Green along with a Pink Cap for the SCG Test, which he received when he had made his debut back in 2011, had gotten lost in transit between Melbourne and Sydney ahead of the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan. The suspense of the bag's reappearance notwithstanding, Warner was pleased and equally relieved that his bag was retrieved. David Warner was relieved after a bag pack consisting of his Baggy Green was retrieved(AFP)

"Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found, which is great news. Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful. Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management. Thanks [sic] you," Warner captioned another Instagram video post.

Warner, in his social media plea, had added a disclaimer in his previous video that whosoever took the bag back, if returned, would be let go without any consequences. In other words, he/she would not get into any trouble. Despite rapid search for the Baggy Green, it was quite surprising to see the bag pack simply making its way back to the hotel room. As per Cricket Australia, no movement was captured anywhere, which makes the bag pack's re-emergence all the more suspense-filled.

"The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel, with all the contents inside. The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday," the CA statement read.

Why are Baggy Greens special?

The Baggy Greens hold a special place in the hearts of Australian cricketers, who maintain a longstanding tradition of donning their caps throughout their careers, even as they become worn and weathered. And for Warner, hailed as Australia's greatest opening batter with an impressive record of 8,729 Test runs at an average of 44.53 and 26 centuries, to have his cap go missing, was a huge shocker. On the first two days of the Sydney Test, Warner had to do with a teammate's cap while fielding.

"It's a huge relief David's cap has been located and a big thank you to everyone who was involved in the search. We really appreciate it," Nick Hockley, the CA CEO said.

Warner has already made his farewell series special, scoring a century in Perth as Australia romped Pakistan by 260 runs. He scored 38 and 6 in Melbourne but was pleased seeing Australia take a 1-0 lead. In Sydney, Warner scored 34 in the first innings and will bat in the final dig of the Test. With the series already in the bag, Warner would be hoping to go out with a bang, days after another opener, South Africa's Dean Elgar, big adieu to the game.