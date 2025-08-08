David Warner called 'clown' for trying to 'get into Joe Root's head' ahead of Ashes: 'Obviously trying to...'

After the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India, all eyes are on the upcoming marquee Ashes. Ben Stokes' England and Pat Cummins' Australia will battle it out for the urn in the five-match series, and one cannot wait for the spectacle to begin on November 21 in Perth. The contest is still three months away, but the mind games have begun with former Australia opener David Warner trying to get under the skin of Joe Root. David Warner had spoken about Joe Root's weakness heading into the Ashes. (AFP/PTI)

Root, who has 39 Test tons to his name, is yet to score a hundred Down Under and ahead of the Ashes, Warner revealed the one weakness ailing the right-hander. However, Moeen Ali has not taken kindly to Warner's comment on Root, labelling him a “clown.”

Midway through the fifth and final Test between India and England at the Oval, Warner spoke about Joe Root and how he will have a tough time, especially against Josh Hazlewood.

"He’s just being Warner. He’s a bit of a clown, to be honest with you. He’s obviously trying to get into Rooty’s head—which he won’t. He’s not up for the whole banter thing. It’s just Warner, isn’t it?” Moeen said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

Moeen Ali then spoke about India also failing to rile Root up with their sledging tactics, and hence, Warner's comment will bear fruit. In the Oval Test against India, Root uncharacteristically lost his cool after Prasidh Krishna had some words to say.

“Rooty’s scored so many runs now, he’s been through the whole thing, and it won’t affect him. India tried it, and it just didn’t work—clearly didn’t—because he scored loads of runs. But yeah, there are some players you can do that to, and others you can’t," said Moeen Ali.

What did Warner say?

Recently, Warner spoke about Joe Root's record Down Under as he spoke about his failure to score a Test century in Australia. He likened the right-hander's batting stance to a "surfboard" and how it will make him vulnerable to Josh Hazlewood's inswingers.

"The way that he brings down his bat playing on Australian wickets, it can bring him undone, and I've seen it in the past. I think he will have nightmares before he gets over there about Josh Hazlewood. A bit like me and Broady," Warner said on the sidelines of the Hundred.

"Joe is a hell of a cricket player, look at the runs he has scored, the second leading run-scorer in the world. But I'm sure he'd like to score a hundred in Australia. It's one that has eluded him. I think that will be on his mind, so we will have to wait and see," he added.

Stuart Broad also jumped in Root's defence, saying Hazlewood has dismissed Root just three times in Tests.