David Warner provides major update in Delhi Capitals' bat theft saga, 'Few missing still...'

Delhi Capitals had recently been caught up in a rather bizarre predicament when they found out a lot of the team's players' kit is missing after they travelled from Bengaluru to Delhi. As per a report in The Indian Express, the stuff went missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Delhi and the players got to know about the development once their kit bags were delivered to the rooms. Among the things that were stolen were mostly bats – David Warner and Phil Salt lost three each and Mitchell Marsh two. Warner seemed to have returned to form as DC recorded their first win of the season(AFP)

Warner has now stated in an Instagram story that the culprits have been found and the bats have been recovered. The Australian opener posted a photo in his Instagram story in which a number of bats can be found on the floor alongwith helmets, batting gloves and pads. "They found the culprits," wrote Warner in the story. “Few missing still but thank you.”

Warner posted the photo on his Instagram story

DC ended up recording their first win of the season right after the theft, with Warner himself seemingly returning to form. Warner went into the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders with three fifties in his previous five matches but the Australian's knocks lacked his trademark belligerence.

Against Kolkata, however, Warner raced to a 33-ball fifty in the low-scoring contest and his 57 set up Delhi's four-wicket victory, their first of the season. A strong bowling performance led by veteran Ishant Sharma had allowed DC to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a score of 127 and it looked like they were set to chase the target down easily with Warner in the middle.

However, his and Manish Pandey's dismissals led to DC's chase being derailed. Due to the dismissal of batters in regular intervals, DC struggled in the mid-overs as they did not hit a single boundary after the 16th over onwards. This brought the match to the last over finish. In the last over, DC needed 7 runs. With the help of one no-ball, DC chased down the total in 19.2 overs with four wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON