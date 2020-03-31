David Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, challenges Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to do so

cricket

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:04 IST

Australian opening batsman David Warner has devised an all new way to show his support towards professionals who are currently the first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic. Medical and security professionals all over the world are currently risking their lives to go out and fight Covid-19 and Warner wanted to show his appreciation for the work they are doing.

ALSO READ: Desperate BCCI plans to clear August-September window to hold IPL

The southpaw posted a video on his Instagram handle on which he can be seen shaving his head with a trimmer. He also posted a photograph of his with a very short crop of hair with the message, ““Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not”.

Australia’s death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 19, according to reports in leading Australian dailies. More than 4000 people have tested positive for the virus in Australia.

ALSO READ: Not Dhoni or Kohli: Jaffer names smartest cricketing brain among active players

“You don’t have to be Einstein to realise (the Bangladesh tour) is probably unlikely to go ahead, particularly in June. Whether it’s cancelled or pushed back, we’re not quite sure at the moment,” cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

Warner also nominated the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis among others to accept the challenge and shave their heads to show solidarity with those fighting to save the lives of others.