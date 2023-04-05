'Warner took 32 balls to score 37 runs': Harbhajan tears into DC captain after GT's comfortable win in IPL 2023

No stranger to fronting up and questioning the mediocre performances of star players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed David Warner after Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered their second-straight defeat in the 16th edition of the cash-rich tournament on Wednesday. Already missing the services of superstar Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2023, Warner's DC side is yet to register their first win of the new season. Harbhajan has slammed Warner for playing a patient knock in DC's match against GT(PTI)

Reflecting on Delhi Capitals' performance against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023, former India spinner Harbhajan lashed out at Warner for playing a patient knock in Delhi's first home game of the new season. Though Warner smashed seven boundaries, the senior batter failed to switch gears against the GT bowlers as Delhi posted a below-par total in the 20-over contest. Warner's 37 off 32 balls and Axar's quick-fire 36 off 22 balls lifted DC to 162-8 in 20 overs.

"Warner took 32 balls to score 37 runs. So many expectations from him this season as he is the captain. But if he plays in such a way, how will the team do well? Even Prithvi Shaw is not in form and has failed twice now," Harbhajan shared his views on YouTube. While DC opener Prithvi Shaw recorded another forgetful outing with the willow, power-hitter Mitchell Marsh was cleaned up by pacer Mohammed Shami.

"Mitchell Marsh is such a player that during the ODI series (IND vs AUS) you thought he will score boundaries and sixes off every ball he faces. Once he gets going, Delhi will get to 180-190 easily. But how much hopes to keep from Warner? Beyond my understanding now," Harbhajan added.

Pacer Shami shared six wickets with spin wizard Rashid Khan to help GT restrict Warner's Delhi Capitals to 162/8 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Riding on Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten knock of 62 off 38 balls, the David Miller-starrer GT side defeated DC by 6 wickets at Delhi. GT batter Sudharsan was named the Player of the Match for his sublime knock. Warner's Delhi Capitals will meet Rajasthan Royals in match No. 11th of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

