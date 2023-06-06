Home / Cricket / 'He wouldn't have played 100 times if...': Rahul Dravid's colossal remark on Australia's 'class player' before WTC final

'He wouldn't have played 100 times if...': Rahul Dravid's colossal remark on Australia's 'class player' before WTC final

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 06, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Rahul Dravid has come out in support of the Australian superstar ahead of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India.

Despite finishing second-best in the first World Test Championship final and not winning any major trophy in the last decade, head coach Rahul Dravid feels Team India is not feeling any pressure in headlining another showpiece event. Rohit Sharma's Team India and Pat Cummins' Australia will battle for Test supremacy in the final of the ICC World Test Championship on Wednesday. Team India has returned to the ICC final for another blockbuster meeting with Australia on neutral turf at The Oval.

India's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid smiles during a press conference at The Oval(AP)
India's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid smiles during a press conference at The Oval(AP)

The Dravid-coached side is heading to the summit clash in London after defeating Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win over the Baggy Greens. Speaking to reporters ahead of the World Test Championship final in London, Dravid said that it would be nice to win an ICC trophy at the Oval.

ALSO READ: 'If Virat Kohli gets going...': Ravi Shastri issues tracer bullet remark on ex-India skipper before WTC showdown

“I mean we don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy. Of course it would be nice to do it. It would be certainly nice to be able to win an ICC tournament. But also in the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work. It's a culmination of a lot of success that gets you here. So there's a lot of positives to take from that to see where you stand on the table. Winning series in Australia, drawing series here, being very competitive everywhere that this team has played in the world over the last five or six years,” Dravid said.

'Warner is a class player'

Indian head coach Dravid also spoke at length about David Warner, the veteran Australian opener, who will call time on his illustrious Test career after the Pakistan series. Warner struggled for form against India and the star batter also had a disastrous run in the Ashes. Australian opener Warner averaged less than 10 and the ace cricketer was dismissed by England's Stuart Broad seven times in the Ashes.

“He (Warner) is a class player. It's not as simple as just turning up and bowling round the wicket and getting him out. He wouldn't have played a hundred times if it was that simple. There's nowhere to hide any more, everyone has very similar information about each other. It's just how you counter that. Every batsman will have areas they're strong at and areas that are not probably their strengths, and David has been very successful. We know it's a very important wicket to get early on,” the former India skipper added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
Rahul Dravid David Warner india vs australia wtc world test championship + 3 more
Rahul Dravid David Warner india vs australia wtc world test championship + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out