Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DC IPL 2025 Full Player list: Delhi Capitals updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 11:16 PM IST

Delhi Capitals broke the bank for wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, buying him for ₹14 crores, and roped in Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crores

With the IPL Auction 2025 in full flow in Jeddah, Delhi Capitals used the RTM option to bring back Aussie batter Jake Fraser-Mcgurk for 9 crores. The 22-year-old made his IPL debut last year, and scored 55 off 35 balls in his first match vs Lucknow Super Giants. He finished the season with 330 runs in nine innings with a strike rate of 234, including 32 hours and 28 sixes.

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser McGurk plays a shot.(PTI)
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser McGurk plays a shot.(PTI)

DC broke the bank for wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, buying him for 14 crores, and roped in Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc for 11.75 crores. Meanwhile, England's Harry Brook joined DC for 6.25 crores.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar’s Mohammed Shami prediction proved wrong as Sunrisers Hyderabad break the bank for India pacer

Meanwhile, T Natarajan joined DC for 10.75 crore and Ashutosh Sharma was also roped in for 3.80 crore. DC also purchased Mohit Sharma ( 2.2 crore), Sameer Rizvi ( 95 lakhs) and Karun Nair ( 50 lakhs).

DC head coach Hemang Badani was happy with his side's auction approach. Speaking on the sidelines, he said, "Pretty elated with the buys. Both KL and Starc are world-class players. In fact, they're battling each other right now in India versus Australia, so it's pretty interesting."

"Starc is a match-winner, he's a wicket-taker, and couldn't be happier. And with KL Rahul again, somebody who we believe is a bankable player, will give you runs each season, has been somebody who's given or scored runs every IPL season. For me, at the moment, this is the best buy of the auction. But having said this, there's work to do," he added.

DC's IPL Auction 2025 purchases-

Harry Brook (6.25 Cr)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (9 Cr)

KL Rahul (14 Cr)

Mitchell Starc (11.75 Cr)

T Natarajan (10.75 Cr)

Ashutosh Sharma (3.8 Cr)

Mohit Sharma (2.2 Cr)

Sameer Rizvi (95 Lakhs

Karun Nair (50 Lakhs)

DC retentions-

Axar Patel (16.5 Cr), Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 Cr), Tristan Stubbs (10 Cr), Abishek Porel (4 Cr)

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On