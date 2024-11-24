DC IPL 2025 Full Player list: Delhi Capitals updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

With the IPL Auction 2025 in full flow in Jeddah, Delhi Capitals used the RTM option to bring back Aussie batter Jake Fraser-Mcgurk for ₹9 crores. The 22-year-old made his IPL debut last year, and scored 55 off 35 balls in his first match vs Lucknow Super Giants. He finished the season with 330 runs in nine innings with a strike rate of 234, including 32 hours and 28 sixes. Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser McGurk plays a shot.(PTI)

DC broke the bank for wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, buying him for ₹14 crores, and roped in Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crores. Meanwhile, England's Harry Brook joined DC for ₹6.25 crores.

Meanwhile, T Natarajan joined DC for ₹10.75 crore and Ashutosh Sharma was also roped in for ₹3.80 crore. DC also purchased Mohit Sharma ( ₹2.2 crore), Sameer Rizvi ( ₹95 lakhs) and Karun Nair ( ₹50 lakhs).

DC head coach Hemang Badani was happy with his side's auction approach. Speaking on the sidelines, he said, "Pretty elated with the buys. Both KL and Starc are world-class players. In fact, they're battling each other right now in India versus Australia, so it's pretty interesting."

"Starc is a match-winner, he's a wicket-taker, and couldn't be happier. And with KL Rahul again, somebody who we believe is a bankable player, will give you runs each season, has been somebody who's given or scored runs every IPL season. For me, at the moment, this is the best buy of the auction. But having said this, there's work to do," he added.

DC's IPL Auction 2025 purchases-

Harry Brook (6.25 Cr)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (9 Cr)

KL Rahul (14 Cr)

Mitchell Starc (11.75 Cr)

T Natarajan (10.75 Cr)

Ashutosh Sharma (3.8 Cr)

Mohit Sharma (2.2 Cr)

Sameer Rizvi (95 Lakhs

Karun Nair (50 Lakhs)

DC retentions-

Axar Patel (16.5 Cr), Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 Cr), Tristan Stubbs (10 Cr), Abishek Porel (4 Cr)