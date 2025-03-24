DC predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul set for fresh role at new home; Karun Nair will have to wait

Will it be 18th time lucky for Delhi Capitals? The team from the nation’s capital has taken on a very new look heading into the 2025 season, but there is a desperation within the fanbase to have an influence over the IPL after too long being a bridesmaid to the story of this tournament. Even with coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant departing, there is optimism around the DC camp, as they look to take a step further from their performances in the previous cycle. Their story for the season starts with a meeting against Pant’s LSG, in Visakhapatnam. KL Rahul watches the ball after playing a shot.(AFP)

New coach Hemang Badani brings in a fresh outlook to this team, and with a fresh captain in Axar Patel, it will be interesting to see what combinations they go with in this new era. At the top of the order, Jake Fraser-McGurk will look to build on a true breakout campaign in 2024, in which he was responsible for giving blazing starts to this team. The dazzling Aussie batter is searching for form, and will likely have the experienced head of Faf du Plessis beside him. Fire and ice in the opening partnership, but one capable of turning games.

At number three, DC might opt to go with Abhishek Porel, the swashbuckling southpaw who announced himself last year and might don the gloves this year to boot. He will keep the pace going, and will allow KL Rahul to potentially switch roles, coming in in the middle order, trying to do a similar job to that he plays in ODI cricket. Rahul’s form and performances this season will be what makes or breaks the year for DC.

Powerful South African Tristan Stubbs can be pencilled in at number 5, but DC will know the option of promoting Axar Patel, particularly on turning tracks, in a role he has played to perfection across formats for India. Axar’s presence gives them a flexibility few other teams have access to. Finally, to finish off the batting is Ashutosh Sharma, who will be used as a death overs specialist for quick runs.

DC’s bowling is where they really shine. Spin twins Axar and Kuldeep Yadav have a phenomenal relationship with one another, and now have a pace attack to back them up, that having been their weakness last year. While Mukesh Kumar stays on, it will be in a different role, as Mitchell Starc provides some more star influence to that unit. A big season for Starc, and DC could be in the running for the very top end of the table. The final pacer will be the always-consistent T Natarajan, rounding out a very well-rounded bowling unit and providing that death option. As the impact player, DC could turn to Mohit Sharma for his variations, or even Sameer Rizvi or Karun Nair if they need some more help with the batting.

DC predicted XI vs LSG

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan