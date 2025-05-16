'Dear cricket will give him another chance': Irfan Pathan's priceless reaction to Karun Nair earning India A call-up

Karun Nair's performance in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 has been rewarded. The right-handed batter earned an India A call-up for the upcoming tour of England. The Men's Selection Committee on Friday named an 18-member squad led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had a priceless reaction to Karun Nair's getting a place in the squad, as he referenced an old tweet of the 33-year-old. Irfan Pathan had a priceless reaction to Karun Nair being named in India A squad(PTI)

In 2022, Karun Nair tweeted, “Dear cricket, give me one more chance,” when he was left out of the Karnataka state team. Two years later, the right-hander changed his fortunes around as he went on a run-scoring spree for Vidarbha.

Nair finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season as he scored 863 runs in nine matches, helping his team Vidarbha win the title. He also smashed bowlers for fun in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, registering 779 runs at a staggering average of 389.50.

This performance has helped Karun Nair get a place in the India A squad, and he will now look to make the most of his chances if he is named in the playing XI. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Tests, there is a realistic chance of Karun earning a call-up in the main squad as well. However, he would first need to prove himself against the England Lions.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Irfan Pathan said that Karun Nair being picked is a clear indication that he will play for the main team as well.

“Karun Nair getting selected for India A is clear indication that Dear cricket will him give him another chance to play for team India again,” Pathan said.

Karun Nair's experience in County Cricket

Karun Nair also has experience playing in English conditions. He represented Northamptonshire in the County Championship in 2023 and 2024, scoring 736 runs in 10 matches at an average of 56.61. He also smashed four half-centuries and two centuries, including 202 not out against Glamorgan.

Speaking of the India tour of England, the first game against England Lions will begin on May 30 in Canterbury, while the second will start on June 6 in Northampton.

The India A side will also take on the senior India side in a four-day fixture from June 13. This match will take place just seven days prior to the start of the first Test between India and England in Leeds.

Shubman Gill is expected to be named the captain for the series against England. The formal announcement is expected to be made next week when the squad for the five-match series is made public.