Death bowling, from the Bumrah-Boult firm

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jaywardene spoke of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult forming a “lethal partnership” when the New Zealand quick was traded by the Delhi Capitals before the 2020 edition.





MI reaped the rewards instantly with Bumrah picking 27 wickets and Boult 25 on pacer-friendly pitches in UAE. The duo played a major role in MI winning their fifth IPL crown with Boult leading the destruction in powerplays and Bumrah at the death.

The 2021 edition has thrown new challenges at right-left combination such as playing in Chennai where conditions aren’t as favourable for pacers as compared to the Wankhede but they have “adapted well” to help MI defend par totals in the last two matches.

Coach Jaywardene is happy with their returns so far. “It’s all about having that confidence at the back end. We can always try and execute to the best of our ability on the given day but sometimes it might not work but as long as they have that ability…Also, you need to have that skill set to adapt to do different things,” said Jayawardene ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

They have been exceptional in the death overs—with not many runs to defend—against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR needed 19 off the last two overs with Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik, two of the best finishers in business, at the crease. But the Bumrah-Boult combo had other plans. Bumrah bowled a combination of slower deliveries—short, fuller and wide—to concede just four off the 19th over. KKR were still the favourites, Russell and Karthik still at the crease, requiring 15 in the last over but Boult bowled a perfect over, taking the wickets of Russell and Pat Cummins and conceding just four runs.

SRH were also in the driver’s seat, needing 31 runs off the last four overs but then their chase nosedived. Bumrah conceded four in the 17th which built the pressure, then two wickets fall in Boult’s over as he conceded just six in the 18th. In the 19th, Bumrah’s variations were too good for SRH batsmen and he leaked only five runs and picked a wicket. In the process, once again he didn’t concede a boundary, ending with figures of 4-0-14-1. Boult had to defend 16 in the last over and he did in style, pulling out those yorkers with ease and finishing the SRH innings inside four balls, finishing with figures of 3.4-28-3. This, after he conceded 18 runs in his second over.

Boult enjoys Bumrah’s company and was in awe of his strike partner after their victory over SRH. “It’s great to see a guy (Bumrah) like that operate. How clear he is with what he is doing with the ball throughout his whole spell. I personally believe, he is one of the best death bowlers in the world. He makes my job a heck of a lot easier,” said Boult.

Buying Boult was a masterstroke by MI, who were happy to pay ₹1 crore in addition to his 2018 auction fee of ₹2.2 crore to secure his services from Capitals, who felt that he couldn’t be an impact bowler in the death.

MI had other plans for Boult. On a pacy Wankhede wicket they felt he could be a good option in the powerplay with Bumrah and Lasith Malinga finishing off the innings. But Covid-19 disrupted their plans as IPL moved to UAE and Malinga pulled out.

MI got Boult to bowl three overs upfront and it paid off handsomely with the left-arm pacer finishing as the joint-most wicket-taker in the powerplay with 16 scalps. This season, Boult has shown that he can hold his ground at the death as well which gives MI the option to save a couple of overs for the later stages alongside Bumrah.