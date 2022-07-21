'He has shown a lot of promise': Former India spinner says he wants all-rounder to get game time in West Indies series

India's bench strength is set to be put to the test once again when they face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the squad that does not include a number of regular stars like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. India had earlier played a two-match T20I series against Ireland where a number of second-choice players had got chances to play with the big stars sitting out.

One of those that especially impressed was Deepak Hooda, who ended up becoming the fifth Indian player to score a century in T20Is. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has said that he would like to see more of Hooda in the upcoming ODI series.

ALSO READ | 'I would find every possible way to have both those guys in my team': Ponting picks India's keeper for T20 World Cup

"I wish to see more of Deepak Hooda, because he has shown a lot of promise. He has overcome a lot of hurdles in domestic cricket and made his place in the Indian team. I am curious to see how he performs," said Ojha on Cricbuzz.

Ojha also said that he would like to see Suryakumar Yadav get a regular run. "Suryakumar Yadav is a little senior, but he is still making his place in the team, I want to see how these two players do in this series," he said.

"Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh are the players I want to see being given an opportunity in the series. I have been impressed with Arshdeep's bowling, not only skill, but also the temperament with which he bowls. He has bowled well in slog overs in high-pressure matches. It would be interesting to see what mark he leaves if he is given a match to play," said the former India spinner.

India's ODI series against the West Indies starts on Friday. The entire series will be played in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The five-match T20I series, in which India will field their first-choice players and Rohit returns as captain, will start on July 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON