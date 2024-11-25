Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal confirms dual captaincy after IPL auction: 'DC will be led by KL Rahul and ...'

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, on Sunday, confirmed that the franchise will have two captains for the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), picking India stars KL Rahul and Axar Patel for the role. Jindal's comment came shortly after day 1 of the mega auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah. KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore(AFP)

Delhi, who retained only four players - Axar Patel (Rs. 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs. 4 crore) - were among the many teams at the auction on Sunday looking for a captaincy option after having parted ways with Rishabh Pant last month.

With the franchise acquiring Rahul on Sunday for INR 14 crore, it was largely expected that Delhi would find themselves a captain for IPL 2025. However, Jindal, speaking to the press after the day 1 proceedings in Jeddah, revealed that both Rahul and Axar will lead the team next season.

“We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he's someone who's consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We're very excited to have him,” Jindal said.

“We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL's batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel,” he further explained.

How did Delhi Capitals fare at the IPL 2025 auction so far?

Delhi roped in nine players at the auction on Sunday, with Rahul and Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc being their biggest buys. They splurged INR 59.20 crore in all as they now have 13 players in their squad, in addition to their four retentions. Their buys at the auction include: Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore).

They will head into day 2 of the auction with a remaining purse of INR 13.80 crore, to fill 12 remaining slots, of which four will be overseas players. They also have one Right-To-Match card option left.