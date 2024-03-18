Delhi Capitals players sit on hotel floor with soda, ice box and munchies after WPL final defeat

Delhi Capitals may have lost a second successive WPL final but despite the defeat the team go together to celebrate a memorable campaign. The pain of coming close to lifting the trophy only for it to be snatched away by a better team notwithstanding, the Delhi Capitals women enjoyed a pre-match snacking session in the national capital to sum up a rather successful season. With 8 wins from 12 matches, DC emerged as the team with most wins – six out of eight matches – and the first team to qualify for the final. Delhi Capitals after WPL 2024 final defeat.

But as good as they were, RCB was just that better on the night of the final. But the outcome of the result did not dampen the spirits of the players, who enjoyed a drink or two of sodas, soft drinks and celebrated a year they would fondly remember. The post was shared by all-rounder Marizanne Kapp of Australia.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The WPL final turned out to be a one-sided affair on Sunday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi captain Meg Lanning initially won the toss and opted to bat. DC put in a strong start, with openers Shafali Verma and Lanning tormenting opposition bowlers.

But it all came to an end in the eighth over as Sophie Molineux struck to remove Shafali for 44 off 27 deliveries in the first ball. Then in the third and fourth delivery of the over, the Aussie removed Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and Alice Capsey (0).

How the game unfolded

The hosts were left stunned and didn't really know how to react to the situation and collapsed right away. Lanning was the only other batter to cross 15 runs, registering 23 off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Shreyanka Patil was also in fiery form for RCB, and took four wickets to put her side in a strong position ahead of their run chase as Delhi bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Chasing 114, RCB started cautiously, knowing that they had the game in hand and needed to avoid any errors. Openers Smriti Mandhana (31) and Sophie Devine (32) handed them a good start, and it was wrapped up by Ellyse Perry (35*) and Richa Ghosh (17*) as RCB reached 115/2 in 19.3 overs, winning by eight wickets.