Delhi thrash Mumbai by 76 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy
Delhi started their campaign at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a thumping 76-run win over domestic heavyweights Mumbai in an Elite Group 'E' game at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.
Put in to bat, Delhi rode on a blazing 74 off 37 balls by two-down Nitish Rana to post a mammoth 206 for 4 and then bundled out Mumbai for a meagre 130, with left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan (3/20) leading from the front.
Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Hiten Dalal (24) started in an aggressive manner putting 38 in 4 overs. However, Dhawan could not convert his start, and Delhi were 56/2 at one stage.
However, one-down Himmat Singh (53 off 32 balls) and Rana took the Mumbai attack to cleaners and added 122 for the third wicket.
The left-handed Rana hammered seven fours and five sixes, while Singh struck three boundaries and four maximums as Mumbai bowlers were made to toil hard.
Mumbai never got going in the chase as they lost half their side for 52. Mumbai batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Aditya Tare (3), Suryakumar Yadav (7), Siddhesh Lad (4) and Sarfaraz Khan (15) fell cheaply.
All-rounder and India player Shivam Dube hit a whirlwind 42-ball 63, with three fours and five sixes, but that was too little and too late.
India speedster Ishant Sharma, who returned to competitive cricket after sustaining a side strain during IPL, ended with figures of 2/16.
Brief Scores:
At Wankhede Stadium: Delhi 206/4 (Nitish Rana 74, Himmat Singh 53; Shams Mulani 2/43) won against Mumbai 130 (Shivam Dube 63; Pradeep Sangwan 3/20, Ishant Sharma 2/16) by 76 runs.
At BKC Ground: Andhra Pradesh 107/6 (Ricky Bhui 39; KS Bharat 23; Jayant Yadav 2/13; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/21) lost to Haryana 108/4 (C K Bishnoi 42 not out; SR Chauhan 35; Naren Reddy 1/4) by six wickets.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under siege, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari deliver a draw for ages
- Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari produced pure grit for 42.4 overs, smothering everything the formidable Australian bowlers threw at them to ensure one of Test cricket’s memorable draws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Injured Vihari out of last Test, unlikely for Eng series: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SCG racism row: What happened with Siraj, Bumrah not acceptable, says Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I let bowlers down', says 'bitterly disappointed' Paine after 3 dropped catches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under-fire Misbah blames Babar's absence and extended quarantine for loss in NZ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw worth its weight in gold: India bat 131 overs to save Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Incredible India! R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari highlight a great escape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia, India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after draw in Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket fraternity welcomes Virat Kohli to ‘the wonderful world of parenting’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCC president Sangakkara condemns racial abuse of Indians at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Showed character,' Rahane lauds Vihari-Ashwin after SCG draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag comments on Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant’s batting guard
- IND vs AUS: There was one instance from the match that caught the eyes of the fans. A video has surfaced on the internet which showed Steve Smith trying to remove the batting guard of Rishabh Pant during his innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Pucovski injures shoulder, sent for scans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: 'India fought really hard,' says Smith after SCG Test draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox