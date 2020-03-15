e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Derbyshire end Zimbabwe tour over coronavirus fears

Derbyshire end Zimbabwe tour over coronavirus fears

Derbyshire arrived in Zimbabwe earlier this week and beat a Select XI by 48 runs in their opening T20 match in Bulawayo on Saturday.

cricket Updated: Mar 15, 2020 11:28 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Derbyshire have elected to end their tour
Derbyshire have elected to end their tour(Derbyshire Twitter)
         

English county Derbyshire will curtail their pre-season tour to Zimbabwe and head home on Monday due to fears over the coronavirus. With the deadly pandemic causing chaos with the global sporting schedule, Derbyshire have elected to end their tour, although no one on their team has the virus at present.

A statement on Derbyshire’s official website said: “While no member of the touring group has shown any symptoms related to COVID-19, the health and safety of our players and staff remains of paramount importance and therefore the decision has been made to bring the group home at the earliest available opportunity.” Derbyshire said they will closely monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and “continue to follow government guidelines in relation to all employees and visitors to the Pattonair County Ground”.

 

Derbyshire arrived in Zimbabwe earlier this week and beat a Select XI by 48 runs in their opening T20 match in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Derbyshire’s head of cricket Dave Houghton added: “While the decision to return was not an easy one to make, it is the correct one for all players and everyone associated with the club currently in Zimbabwe.

“I would like to thank Zimbabwe Cricket for their hospitality and the local authorities for their guidance during the last few days.

“We will continue our pre-season preparations back in Derby to give the squad the best possible opportunity to be match-ready for the coming season.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
Mumbai Police ban foreign, domestic tours as Maharashtra reports 31 coronavirus cases
Mumbai Police ban foreign, domestic tours as Maharashtra reports 31 coronavirus cases
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news