‘Despite losing series, I couldn’t be any happier for this guy’: David Warner shares heart-warming Instagram post for India cricketer

Injured David Warner has said that although the Australian cricket team lost the T20I series 1-2 to India, he in particular was impressed by the performance of a fast bowler from the Indian team. With Jasprit Bumrah not getting to play a single T20I match, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja out with a concussion, India replaced him with fast bowler Shardul Thakur. However, despite Thakur showing promise, he was eclipsed by a name that didn’t expect to surprise many, T Natarajan.

Natarajan has had a couple of wonderful months. From making heads turn in the IPL, the left-arm quick was added to India’s T20I squad for the tour of Australia. But a back injury to Navdeep Saini prompted the BCCI to add him as cover. In the third ODI, with the series lost, Virat Kohli handed Natarajan his maiden India cap and the fast bowler did not disappoint, returning 2/70 from his 10 overs.

But it was the T20Is where Natarajan really left a mark. In three matches, Natarajan picked up six wickets and produced economical spells, and watching his performance, Warner, who captained Natarajan in the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, said he couldn’t be happier seeing the 29-year-old fast bowler excel.

“Win lose or draw we respect each other on and off the field. Despite losing the series I couldn’t not be any happier for this guy @natarajan_jayaprakash such a nice guy and just loves the game so much. From being on the tour as a net bowler to debuting ODI/T20I for India what an achievement buddy well done!!,” Warner tweeted.

In the T20Is, Natarajan claimed 3/20, 2/20 and 1/33 in three matches. In the first game, he had the dangerous Glenn Maxwell out LBW and Mitchell Starc cheaply. In the second game, he accounted for the wickets of D Arcy Short and Moises Henriques. Again, in the final game, he dismissed Maxwell after the batsman had raced to 54 off 26 balls. If Hardik Pandya was India’s biggest limited-overs series’ positive with the bat, Natarajan was their find with the ball.