Devdutt Padikkal not distracted by non-selection in New Zealand ODIs, just wants to score runs: ‘Not in my control’

Devdutt Padikkal has been in outstanding form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, consistently scoring runs and playing a central role in Karnataka’s campaign. The left-hander has amassed 721 runs from eight innings, a tally that has powered his side into the semi-finals. His run spree includes four centuries and two half-centuries, making him the tournament’s leading run-scorer so far. Padikkal’s ability to deliver big scores match after match has stood out in a competitive field. If he maintains this level of consistency, it will be difficult for the selectors to overlook him as plans begin to take shape for the 2027 ODI World Cup, especially once the focus shifts beyond the upcoming T20 showpiece in the months ahead. Devdutt Padikkal is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Padikkal was recently left out of the ODI squad for the ongoing New Zealand series and was also overlooked as a late replacement for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out with an injury ahead of the series opener.

Padikkal played down any disappointment over missing selection, stressing that his focus remains firmly on scoring runs and controlling what he can, rather than getting distracted by squad decisions beyond his control.

"Not really. At the end of the day, that is not something in my control. All I can do is go out there and score runs. It is very easy to get distracted by things like selection, but I just want to go out there and score runs. Rishabh is a wicketkeeper, and when he gets injured, obviously, a backup wicketkeeper gets picked, so I wasn't really expecting to get that call," he said on InsideSport's YouTube channel.

Devdutt Padikkal credits Dinesh Karthik Padikkal further spoke about the influence of RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik, crediting the former India wicketkeeper for sharing valuable tactical insights that helped him better understand opposition plans and approach his innings with greater clarity.

"DK, being someone who has been playing up until recently at the highest level, especially in T20 cricket as well, his tactical knowledge as to trying to understand what the opposition is doing against you, was something that I really took from him, and he continued to make sure I was aware each time I went out to bat. Having that knowledge and awareness about other teams' plans gave me a clear picture," he added.