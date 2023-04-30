Devon Conway beats Babar Azam to achieve spectacular T20 feat during CSK vs PBKS match in IPL 2023

After showing a rare batting failure in his previous outing, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway returned to scoring ways in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The CSK opener played a stupendous knock against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No.41 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Thanks to Conway's batting brilliance and a small cameo from MS Dhoni, hosts Chennai Super Kings managed to post a challenging total against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk. Conway has managed to beat Babar to script an impressive feat in T20s(AP-ANI)

With CSK opting to bat first at home, openers Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad were tasked to give Chennai a promising start against the Punjab heavyweights. While Gaikwad smashed 37 off 31 balls, Conway registered yet another half-century in the IPL 2023 as the in-form batter ended up top-scoring for the Yellow Brigade. Smoking two sixes and striking 16 fours in his entertaining knock, an on-song Conway smashed 92 off 52 balls as Dhoni’s CSK posted 200-4 in 20 overs.

Interestingly, the New Zealand opener achieved an impressive feat in the shortest format during CSK's match against PBKS at the IPL 2023. The Kiwi batter has become the third-fastest batter to complete 5,000 runs in men's T20 cricket. The CSK opener has managed to beat Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to record a spectacular feat in T20 cricket. Conway completed 5,000 runs in 144 matches while Babar accumulated 5k runs in 145 games. The CSK opener is only behind Chris Gayle (132) and KL Rahul (143) in the elite list.

Fastest to 5,000 runs in men’s T20s

132 - Chris Gayle

143 - KL Rahul

144 - Devon Conway

144 - Shaun Marsh

145 - Babar Azam

Conway has amassed 322 runs in 8 matches for the four-time champions in the IPL 2023. Averaging 46.00, the CSK opener has slammed four half-centuries for Dhoni and Co. in the IPL this season. “Good wicket. It was a little bit slow at the beginning when the bowlers hit the hard length. You have to be nice and clear whenever you go into bat. Absolutely (on batting for the team and not for the 100). It was a great atmosphere when it (Dhoni's two sixes) went out of the park,” the CSK opener said during the innings break.

