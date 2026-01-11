Dewald Brevis fires back after Herschelle Gibbs' open criticism: ‘These legends not playing anymore, doesn’t affect me'

Dewald Brevis, the South African big-hitting batter, didn't hold back as he launched a passionate defence of himself after being targeted by several former Proteas players over the inconsistency in his game. The right-handed batter, who managed just 12 runs off 15 balls while playing for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 against the Paarl Royals on Saturday, said he doesn't give two hoots about what the former players have to say as they are “no longer playing” the sport. Dewald Brevis, who has been playing for Pretoria Capitals, fired back (AFP)

The 22-year-old made these remarks days after being slammed by Herschelle Gibbs on X. The former South Africa opening batter said that Brevis lacks game management, and his mind wanders about what conversation the coaches are having with the youngster.

In the SA20, Brevis has recorded scores of 6, 12, 36*, 8, 12 and 12, registering a total of 88 runs in seven matches. Before the SA20 began, ‘Baby AB’ also disappointed with the bat in the five-match T20I series against India.

Also Read: Herschelle Gibbs doesn't hold back, goes after Dewald Brevis for repeated failures: ‘What coaches are saying to him?’ “That doesn't bother me. If I think of those legends, or whoever they are, they're no longer playing. So yeah, it's their comments, so it doesn't affect me. I don't even look at it. I'm enjoying it out here, I'm hitting the ball as I should. I'm all good. There's always outside noise, whether you play SA20 or whatever you play,” Brevis told reporters on the sidelines of the SA20 on Saturday.

“So whether it's World Cup or whatever, it stays a cricket game, it stays a ball, a white ball. And whatever it is, I'm just going to enjoy it and just play how I always play. So there's always outside noise. It doesn't affect me,” he added.

Brevis part of the T20 World Cup squad The right-hander is a part of the Proteas' T20 World Cup squad and would be hoping to find some form ahead of the 20-team competition. He has played 19 T20Is for the country so far, scoring 469 runs at a strike rate of more than 173.

His maiden T20 century came last year against Australia as he hammered the bowlers all around the park, not even showing any mercy towards tried and tested campaigner Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa are placed in Group D for the T20 World Cup, alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE. The finalists from the last tournament will begin their campaign on February 9 against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.