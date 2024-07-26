Dhoni helped me counter the sweep shot: Theekshana

Mumbai: Like his idol Ajantha Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana will look to enhance his reputation against India. It was against India that carrom ball exponent Mendis had first made a name --- remember his 6-13 in the 2008 Asia Cup final and 26 wickets in his debut Test series against India? India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, who featured in both those series, would need no reminding. Maheesh Theekshana has played under MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings. (AP)

Carrying forward Sri Lankan cricket’s rich tradition of bowlers with unorthodox actions, Theekshana has been charting his own path with his brand of mystery spin. Like many, he began as a fast bowler until he was drawn towards spin watching Muthiah Muralitharan and Mendis bowl.

“Mendis could bowl googly, off-spin, carrom ball, everything; and he was the first to bring all of this to the international arena. I got lucky to have him as the head coach in college and later when I was part of the Army team at U23. That’s where I got a chance to gain all the knowledge about spin from him,” Theekshana said in an interview ahead of the three-match T20I against India to be aired on Sony Sports network.

Theekshana says he first used the trademark carrom ball---he learned it from Mendis---aged 15, with the tennis ball before mastering it. All his tactical and technical learning has come from Mendis as well. The bowling action is remarkably similar too, only Theekshana uses a slightly longer run-up.

Quite obviously, Theekshana hopes to play a lot longer than Mendis, who lost his battle to injuries and his mystery was ultimately unravelled. Theekshana harbours no such fears. “Yes, one learning is that I have to stay fit,” he said. “But as far as the mystery goes, I look at someone like Sunil Narine and how he continues to bowl with the same economy for all these years. I try to learn by watching him. These days technology has improved, so the batters will pick you. What’s important is you don’t use your bowling discipline - line and length.”

Learning from MS Dhoni

One of MS Dhoni’s trump cards for Chennai Super Kings, Theekshana has grown comfortable bowling across phases of a T20 contest. “I have learned a lot of things from MS Dhoni, but in particular, how he helped me bowl to batters who would employ the sweep shot against me,” he said. “With my action, I would bowl quicker, but they would still hit boundaries. He asked me to bowl a bit fuller. That’s also how I developed my yorker. I gradually gained confidence bowling in the death overs.

“Dhoni always has a plan. But he goes to the bowler’s plan first and only if it does not work, does he guide you.”

At 23, three years of IPL have already made him wise enough to surmise T20 cricket. “I think there is no such thing as defensive bowling in T20s,” he said. “If you are thinking defensively, you are still being attacking. Like, if you can go for 20-30 runs in 4 overs on a flat wicket, you are doing great. There will be other bowlers in the team who will 3-4 wickets.”

The upcoming series may be one to bring forth some of those defensive traits. “India have got some big hitters and Pallekele is a high-scoring ground. With the altitude, the ball generally flies. Without trying to go after wickets too much, we may have to bowl tighter. If they go for shots, we will be in with a chance. In these sorts of grounds, you have to be smarter.”