Home / Cricket / Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully: Jaffer

Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully: Jaffer

The Mumbaikar, who earlier this month retired from all forms of cricket, was replying when a fan asked him his favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
MS Dhoni of India looks on during game five in the One Day International series between New Zealand and India at Westpac Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
MS Dhoni of India looks on during game five in the One Day International series between New Zealand and India at Westpac Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wanted to earn just Rs 30 lakhs and live peacefully at his home town Ranchi, recalled veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer, who had shared the dressing room earlier in his career. Dhoni, who has captained India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup titles, is a revered figure in world cricket but Jaffer said once he had told him that all he wanted was to “make 30 lakh from playing cricket”.

“In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi,” Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Wasim Jaffer posts meme in reply to Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli question, leaves everyone in splits

Dhoni has not played for India in the last eight and a half month ever since the World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand.

He was supposed to make a comeback at the IPL, leading his team Chennai Super Kings but the cash-rich tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
'Will hold responsible': Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes 'real world hero' Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin's decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre's 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
