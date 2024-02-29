Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz to force a change in BCCI central contracts after India vs England 5th Test

Apart from the headline-grabbing ommissions of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, there were a few other notable absentees in the list of annual retainership released by BCCI on Wednesday. The two most prominent ones were youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Both Sarfaraz and Jurel made their India debut in the same Test against England in Rajkot. While Sarfaraz slammed half-centuries in both the innings of the Test, Jurel impressed with a gritty 46. India's Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel (R) attend a practice session(AFP)

Jurel, born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, produced an even better show in the fourth Test in Ranchi, delivering a Player of the Match performance with the bat and also with the gloves behind the wicket. Jurel scored 90 in India's first innings and then remained unbeaten on 39 in a tricky 192-run chase to help India win the match by five wickets and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Why Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan were not included in BCCI central contracts?

Despite this, Sarfaraz and Jurel were not included in the BCCI annual central contracts. Rajat Patidar, who has a highest score of 32 in six Test innings in this series found himself in the Grade C of the central contracts. But why and how?

There is a simple answer to it. BCCI has a minimum criteria for any cricketer to be eligible for the central contracts. A cricketer has to appear for a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is to be eligible for the annual contracts. Sarfaraz and Jurel have played two Tests each while Patidar has already made three appearances in the Test arena.

“Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis,” BCCI said in a statement.

Why things are likely to change after India vs England 5th Test

Things, however, are set to change as early as the first week of March. Both Sarfaraz and Jurel are certain to play the fifth and final Test against England starting March 7. That will take their Test tally to 3 and make them eligible for the central contract. BCCI said Sarfaraz and Jurel will be immediately drafted into the annual contract list in Grade C after the Dharamsala Test.

“For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England,” BCCI added.