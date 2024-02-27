 Dhruv Jurel's hard-hitting words for Rohit 'bhaiya', Dravid 'sir' makes hearts… | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Dhruv Jurel's emotionally hard-hitting words for Rohit 'bhaiya', Dravid 'sir' makes hearts melt

Dhruv Jurel's emotionally hard-hitting words for Rohit 'bhaiya', Dravid 'sir' makes hearts melt

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 27, 2024 09:39 AM IST

Dhruv Jurel had priceless words for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, who backed the youngster and picked him for the Ranchi Test.

Dhruv Jurel has emerged to become the toast of the nation after the youngster displayed immense fortitude and grit to help India win the 4th Test by five wickets to clinch the series against England. Jurel fired in both innings, first hitting a career-best 90 while batting with the tail and then shepherding India's chase of 192 with Shubman Gill when the team were rocked at 120/5. A 22-year-old showcasing the resilience and maturity of a 20-Test veteran – now that's what's best for Indian cricket.

Dhruv Jurel's post on Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma hits right in the feels. (BCCI)
Dhruv Jurel's post on Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma hits right in the feels. (BCCI)

Jurel, fittingly adjudged Player of the match and fresh from the high of the Ranchi Test, put out a post on social media which hits right in the feels. Jurel was part of the India squad from the very beginning, and although he had to wait for his turn, Dhruv made his debut in the previous Test at Rajkot after KS Bharat wasted another opportunity.

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill come of age as India's young turks take charge

In his debut innings for India, Jurel hit an impressive 46, but his real test was in Ranchi where he more than lived up to expectations playing exceptional hands to assist India. However, all this wouldn't have been possible without Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's backing of him, which he summed up perfectly via a short and crisp post.

"Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for believing in this boy," he posted on X with an apt picture.

Jurel strikes it red hot

Jurel, whose mother sold jewelry to ensure her son stayed on the right path, and whose father endured taunts from neighbors for supporting his cricket aspirations, finally achieved his lifelong dream of playing for India. As he received his Test cap from Dinesh Karthik, Jurel immediately sought out his mother and humbly touched her feet, acknowledging the pivotal role she played in his journey to this momentous occasion.

And when it was time for Jurel to step up, deliver he did. With India struggling at 177/7 and in danger of falling way short of England's first-innings total of 353, Jurel's resilience stood out. He struck a 77-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav to stage a comeback and despite losing his partner, held up one end batting beautifully with the tail. By the time he was done, Jurel had taken India to 307, just 46 runs adrift of England's total.

In the second dig, with India needing Jurel to repeat his first innings heroics, the 22-year-old went one better. His unbeaten 39 was possibly more crucial than the first-innings 90, as Jurel battled in-form England spinners and against his natural instincts to bide time and get himself in. He and Gill put on 72 unbeaten runs to see India over the line at a time when one more wicket could have really allowed England to slip in.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On