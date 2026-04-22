Did Krunal Pandya just hide his pain by laughing uproariously at the mention of ‘distant’ brother Hardik Pandya?

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have something definitely going on between them. On a RCB podcast recently, the interviewer asked him a question which can be interpreted in multiple ways. However, if you watch it again and again, you will realise that Krunal is not talking to his brother as frequently as he did before. And that he misses him, but sadly, he can’t do anything about it. The brothers appear to have grown apart. (PTI)

He hid his pain by guffawing, it appears.

Also Read: What’s the matter with KL Rahul, the benefactor of Abhishek Sharma and Ayush Mhatre? Keeping blunders non-negotiable

So, the interviewer begins by saying that last year he invited Krunal to a show, but he didn’t take it up. In reply, Krunal jokingly said he was with his RCB family. In the same light-hearted vein, the interviewer remarked, “So because you were with your RCB family, you couldn’t meet me, another RCB member.”

At that point, Krunal said, “Sometimes when you are with your RCB family, you have a lot of family members, but then you also miss some [referring to the interviewer].” Upon which the interviewer replies in two shakes, “Like your brother.”