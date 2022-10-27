Home / Cricket / 'Didn't expect that catch because...': Shadab's hilariously brutal remark about Babar's brilliant catch against Zimbabwe

Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:57 PM IST

Shadab Khan made a rather hilarious remark on Babar Azam after the Pakistan captain took a brilliant catch to dismiss Regis Chakabwa in the match against Zimbabwe.

Shadab Khan; Babar Azam's catch(Twitter/ICC)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan captain Babar Azam produced a stunning effort at first slip to dismiss Regis Chakabwa of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Babar took an incredible diving catch, grabbing hold of the ball with his right hand off Shadab Khan's delivery, triggering a Zimbabwean batting collapse. Babar himself was stunned at his catch, as he was joined by teammates in the celebration. And it seems Shadab, too, wasn't expecting Babar to pull out a stunner at slip.

In the mid-match interview after Zimbabwe's innings, Shadab made a rather hilarious remark about Babar's catching skills. “Brilliant (catch from Azam). Didn't expect it because nowadays he's missed chances a bit," Shadab said in the interview.

Also read: Watch: Babar grabs stunning one-handed catch at slip against Zimbabwe; his reaction after the dismissal is absolute gold

During a T20I against England last month, Babar had dropped two rather straightforward catches which went quite viral on the social media.

Further talking about his bowling as he registered figures of 3/23 in four overs, Shadab stated that he kept on mixing his speeds.

"Mixed it up with the speeds. When I went slower it turned a bit. Before coming here we knew we had best bowling in the World Cup. Our fast bowling is brilliant, best in the world,” said Shadab.

Pakistan restricted Craig Ervine's side to 130/7 in 20 overs, with Muhammad Wasim enjoying a superb outing with the ball. He picked four wickets including two successive batters in an over as he registered figures of 4/24 in four overs. For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams was the highest run-scorer with 31 runs to his name.

Pakistan had faced a dramatic four-wicket loss to India in their opening match of the tournament, while Zimbabwe's first game at the T20 World Cup was washed out due to rain (against South Africa). India are currently the top of the Group 2 with four points in two matches, having registered a comprehensive win over the Netherlands earlier on the day.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

