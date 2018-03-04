Dinesh Karthik appointed Kolkata Knight Riders captain for IPL 2018

Dinesh Karthik was on Sunday appointed as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The announcement was made at the Star Sports studios in the KKR-Star Sports show called Knight Club.

Present on the occasion were KKR’s MD and CEO, Venky Mysore, and Karthik himself.

(Read | Committee of Administrators running BCCI a black mark on cricket: Ian Chappell)

Karthik, who was picked up by the franchise for INR 7.4 Crore in this year’s mega auction, said he was looking forward to lead a side having a good combination of youth and experience.

“It is an honour to represent Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL and I look forward to this new challenge. I am excited about the squad that has been assembled, which has a great combination of experience and youth,” said Karthik.

(Read | Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav sold for Rs 7 lakh each in T20 Mumbai League auction)

Mysore said, “It is indeed a start of a new phase for KKR, and we are delighted that someone as experienced as Dinesh Karthik will lead the side.”

Regarding the team’s vice-captain Robin Uthappa, he said, “Robin has been an integral part of KKR since 2014 and played a crucial role in KKR winning the championship. We are fortunate to have both Dinesh & Robin in leadership roles for KKR.”

(Read | Virat Kohli & Co. shouldn’t be compared with past greats just yet: Sourav Ganguly)

Previously, Karthik had played for Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The two-time IPL champions were in search of a leader ever since they let go of their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who will be a part of Delhi Daredevils for the upcoming season.

Knight Riders will kick start their campaign against Royal Challengers at home on April 8.

(With inputs from PTI)