Dinesh Karthik's bombastic claim on Pakistan star ahead of India's Asia Cup clash: 'Arguably the best white-ball bowler'

A year after that blockbuster clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the 2022 T20 World Cup, cricket fraternity awaits the first of the two high-octane India versus Pakistan matches of 2023 with Sri Lanka set to be the host in the Asia Cup tournament. In less than a month, Pakistan will aim to avenge their loss last year in Melbourne when they face India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla.

Dinesh Karthik makes a big claim on a Pakistan fast bowler

While most Asia Cup-most bound India players are part of a T20I contest against West Indies after completing their final ODI assignment before the tournament, Pakistan players are presently part of various white-ball leagues across the globe. Few are part of the Lanka Premier League like Babar Azam, others are part of Global T20 league in Canada while few are participating in the ongoing The Hundred.

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who was part of that T20 World Cup meeting with Pakistan last year, is presently in England for broadcasting duties with Sky Cricket where he was left thoroughly impressed with Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was in action for Welsh Fire. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets for 27 against Southern Brave in Southampton on Friday leaving Karthik to make a bombastic claim with less than a month left before the Asia Cup tie.

"Few years ago he was playing tennis ball cricket. Gets picked up by the Qalandars, becomes a part of their team, and academy and then goes on to play the league and then has obviously gone on to do so well for Pakistan. He is arguably one of the better white ball bowlers going around in world cricket now, especially at the death," Karthik said on the sidelines of fifth match in The Hundred 2023.

After Karthik, Broad praises Rauf's teammate

Earlier, England great Stuart Broad, who retired from Test cricket last week at the end of the 2023 Ashes series, was full of praise for Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Afridi, as he called him one his favourite bowlers in the world.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers to watch in the world. He's got such a presence about him when he runs in, and I love to see bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run up. He's got such a natural skill — the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch,” Broad said on Sky Sports.

“And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He's one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well," he added.

