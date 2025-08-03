Dinesh Karthik caught live mid-show trying to hold back celebration as Siraj's last-ball yorker crashes Crawley's stumps

Just when Day 3 seemed destined to fade out without drama, Mohammed Siraj pulled out a brilliant double bluff. In the final over, he dismantled Zak Crawley with a masterstroke; having lured Crawley into expecting the short ball, setting the field for chin music, Siraj ripped in a booming yorker that ducked under the bat and uprooted the off stump. Just three deliveries before, Crawley had stopped Siraj in his run-up over sight-screen issues, reminding everyone of his time-wasting tactics at Lord's, which triggered an uproar. Justifiably, the celebrations after the dismissal were wild. Dinesh Karthik watches as Siraj picks Crawley's wicket(Reuters/YouTube)

It had been a gruelling day in the field for India, and Indian players roared in celebration, releasing the pressure of a hard-fought day. But away from the field, inside a broadcast studio, Dinesh Karthik had to channel every ounce of restraint as the moment unfolded live on air.

Karthik, seated beside Mel Jones for Sky Sports Cricket’s post-day show, which usually begins taping minutes before stumps, was mid-sentence when the drama erupted. As Jones took over commentary duties, calling the wicket in real-time, Karthik clutched the armrests, spinning slightly in his chair, visibly thrilled but composed.

He held back the outburst many fans watching would’ve let fly, offering instead a poised, measured reaction.

“This is purely nerves, what Zak Crawley went through. As a batter, when you have batted so hard and all you want to do is get past the last over and walk into the dressing room being not out, you tend to go into a shell and you're not committed into a shot. It's a mistake a lot of batters have made in the past,” said Karthik.

Watch:

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a sparkling hundred and Washington Sundar a blistering fifty before Siraj struck with the last ball of Saturday's play to bolster India's hopes of a series-levelling win at the Oval.

India were dismissed for 396 in their second innings on the third day as they set England a target of 374 to win with just over two days' remaining.