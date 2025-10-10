Dinesh Karthik explodes at Sai Sudharsan: 'There's only one reason he won't get to a 100 today'; prophecy comes true

Sai Sudharsan was at the receiving end of a scathing attack by Dinesh Karthik after the former India wicketkeeper was left unimpressed by the batter's slight break in concentration. Everything was faring fine and steady for India. Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal had added a brilliant century partnership, with the opener smashing his 8th Test century and the No. 3 completing the second fifty of his Test career. However, Sudharsan endured a small blip batting on 58 off 106 balls when he mistakenly played a nothing shot. The ball lobbed in the air, into the hands of Jomel Warrican. Fortunately for India and Sudharsan, just as Warrican landed on the ground with the ball, it lobbed out of his palm. Sai Sudharsan, left, was shown no mercy by Dinesh Karthik(PTI/AFP)

Also Read: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates

Sudharsan may have breathed a sigh of relief at that juncture, but not Karthik, who bashed the left-handed batter for becoming 'lazy'. Sudharsan, since his debut in the first India vs England Test at Leeds in June, has appeared unconvincing at No. 3. He scored a half-century in Manchester and a crucial knock of 38 at the Oval, but despite showing promise, his credentials have repeatedly been questioned. Despite Shubman Gill’s defence of his Gujarat Titans opening partner, Sudharsan faced heavy criticism, especially after his failure in the first Test in Ahmedabad. So, when he finally found some rhythm and yet offered an opening to the West Indies, Karthik was clearly miffed.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Graeme Smith's unique world record with picture-perfect century vs West Indies

Karthik doesn't mince words

"Pretty lazy from Sai Sudharsan. He should have either been deep in the crease, pulling the ball or probably playing a stronger shot. This was a lazy flick shot, which he was looking to tuck away and take a single. I know he's going to tell himself that I've played the flick shot often, but then again, the position that he got himself playing that shot tells you that he definitely needs to concentrate harder. There's just one reason why he wouldn't get a 100 today, and it's got to be himself. I don't see any beauties being bowled at him today. All he needs to do is control his mind, concentrate, and the runs are there for the taking,"

As it turns out, Karthik was right in his prophecy. Sudharsan, having worked his way into the 80s, was out LBW to Warrican, 13 short of what would have been his maiden Test century. Just when the West Indies, Warrican in particular, thought they would live to regret the dropped catch, the left-arm spinner got one to turn sharply and rap Sudharsan on the pads. The umpire's finger went up immediately, and even though a not-so-confident Sudharsan opted for the DRS, he ended up costing India a review.