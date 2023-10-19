'Will you get me killed?': Dinesh Karthik gives 'genuine' answer to fan's query about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik dodged a bullet when the veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter was asked to answer an interesting question about his former teammates - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Two of the finest batters in the modern era of the game, veteran opener Rohit and run machine Kohli are leading India's charge in the 2023 edition of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. A fan asked Dinesh Karthik a tricky question about Rohit and Kohli during the World Cup(ANI)

Under Rohit's leadership, the Kohli-starrer Team India has registered a hat-trick of wins at the ODI World Cup. Rohit and Co. have defeated Australia, Afghanistan and bitter-rivals Pakistan in the round-robin phase of the ICC event. Karthik shares a great camaraderie with batting icons Kohli and Rohit. The senior batter and part-time cricket pundit is also calling the shots from the commentary box at the OD World Cup.

'Sir, both are my friends'

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik was asked to pick the batter he enjoyed watching the most. Karthik came up with an interesting reply to the fan query. "Sir ,both are my friends (Rohit and Virat). Marwaaoge kya (will you get me killed?). Still, I will genuinely answer. While batting first, I love watching Rohit. He has three double centuries as well. Batting second, master chase, Virat Kohli," Karthik said.

'Pakistan collapsed due to high-quality Indian bowling'

Karthik also shared his views about India's performance against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. India retained its World Cup record against Pakistan by defeating by seven wickets. Babar Azam's Pakistan suffered a batting collapse against India as the Jasprit Bumrah-inspired side bowled out the 1992 champions for a paltry score of 191 in 42.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Yes Pakistan collapsed, but it was due to high-quality Indian bowling. If you look at literally each wicket, there was some great bowling and pressure applied on the field by the Indians and that's why Pakistan collapsed. Yes there's a little lack of skill, but it was great bowling by the Indian team," Karthik added.

