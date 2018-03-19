Dinesh Karthik’s heist, Vijay Shankar’s struggles: Best moments of Nidahas Trophy final

The final of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series between India and Bangladesh at the R Premadasa stadium proved to be a humdinger. (IND v BAN match report)

Shakib Al Hasan’s side were determined to break their hoodoo against India and with 34 needed off 12, it looked like a lost cause for Rohit’s side. However, the Indian wicketkeeper batsman played a cameo for the ages and stole victory from the jaws of the defeat to give Rohit Sharma’s side the title in grand style. (IND v BAN highlights)

The final witnessed plenty of twists and turns. Here are the five memorable moments from the game

Bangladesh jolted by two run-outs

After a shaky start, Sabbir Rahman and Mahmudullah had steadied the ship with a solid partnership. However, in the 15th over, a misunderstanding resulted in Mahmudullah getting out for 21. Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh skipper, was also run-out in the quest for quick runs. Sabbir hung in and notched up his fourth fifty to set a base for Bangladesh’s good total.

Mehidy Hasan’s last over heroics

At 148/8, Bangladesh had lost three wickets in three overs. Mehidy Hasan had other ideas. The right-hander spotted Shardul Thakur’s knuckle ball and scooped a four to fine leg and followed up with a big six over deep mid wicket. Mehidy capitalised on another knuckle ball and bisected the gap for another boundary. The final over yielded 18 runs and Bangladesh had their highest Twenty20 total against India.

Middle-overs lull

India was well-placed at 81/2 after nine overs. Rohit Sharma reached his fifty and things looked smooth. KL Rahul fell for 24 and Rohit neared his fifty. However, the wicket of Rahul boosted Bangladesh’s bowlers and in the next 29 balls, they gave away just 19 runs and did not concede a single boundary. Bangladesh got a bonus in Rohit’s wicket for 56.

Mustafizur Rahman’s wicket-maiden

India had fallen behind in the end and the setting was right for Mustafizur Rahman to show his magic. In the 18th over, Vijay Shankar was under immense pressure. The Fizz bowled four off-cutters in the right length and line. Shankar missed all four times and he could manage just a leg bye on the fifth ball. The pressure of the dot balls told on Manish Pandey and he holed out to long on for 28.

DK style – 22 runs and a last ball six

With 34 needed off 12, India needed a miracle and Dinesh Karthik provided it. He got off the mark in style with a six off Rubel Hossain, Bangladesh’s best bowler and followed up with two fours and one more six. The 19th over yielded 22 runs and India needed 12 runs in the final over. The first five balls yielded just six runs, with Vijay Shankar hitting a boundary and getting out. However, Karthik showed his mettle and he carved a full and wide ball over deep extra cover to bring the Nidahas Trophy to India.