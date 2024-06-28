Dinesh Karthik visits Indian dressing room after England revenge, turns towards Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and then...

Dinesh Karthik was there… two years ago in Adelaide when India's dreams of winning a second T20 World Cup title went up in smoke. England blew away India by 10 wickets, gunning down 169 in just 16 overs. It was a brutal beatdown for a team entering the tournament as one of the favourites. Perhaps India were a little undercooked. They were without Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja and leading up to the semis, the only top team they faced were Pakistan and South Africa. Then again, a 10-wicket drubbing has no excuse. India were outdated in the brand of T20 cricket which they were playing and paid the price for the same. Dinesh Karthik (R) had a couple of special mentions for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.(AFP-Getty)

Fast forward to today. India have entered the final of the T20 World Cup final. Whom did they beat in the semis to get there? England. First Australia and then England. Playing a role in sending back two top teams takes a lot of effort. And boy, this team has put in one heck of an effort to get where it has. As India hammered England by 68 runs and were celebrating the post-match fielding medal ceremony, the players were paid a special visit by Karthik himself, who couldn't help but rave about the turnaround Rohit Sharma and his boys have scripted.

"Two years ago, same game against the same opponents. I remember how we sat in the dressing room. It was a cool night in Adelaide. Things didn't go our way but from there to where we have reached today, it feels great to watch. Some very good decisions along the way. Picking the team, it all started there. Outstanding to see how well you'll have played," Karthik said.

Dinesh Karthik's tribute to Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

The former India wicketkeeper, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, had previously revealed that after India's crushing loss in Adelaide, Rohit said to him 'We've got to change'. There weren't merely words, but a promise made by a captain who had a point to prove. India have not won a single ICC title since 2013. MS Dhoni was the last to do so 11 years ago.

So what did he do? Rohit took it upon himself to be the catalyst behind this change. He brushed aside the old, outdated and timid T20 template and led the way displaying an attacking style of batting, which first paid dividends at the 50-overs World Cup and now doing the same here.

Karthik, who part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup win with Rohit, paid tribute to the India captain and shared a thought for the parting head coach Rahul Dravid. Like Rohit, Dravid took has come close thrice, but only come as far as making the final. On Saturday, all of it could chance and Dravid could end his coaching stint on a Gary Kirsten-level high.

"Just a couple of mentions. Rohit Sharma obviously, he led the team very well and also to Rahul bhai. In a couple of days it could be your last game. You had a great journey, you're leaving the team in a better place as well for the rest to take over," added Karthik.