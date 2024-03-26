Dinesh Karthik's match-winning hits in last over of RCB vs PBKS IPL match makes Virat Kohli jump out of his seat

Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back to winning ways with a thrilling four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings in their second IPL 2024 fixture on Monday, in Bengaluru. Chasing 177 runs, Dinesh Karthik came to RCB's rescue, guiding them home in 19.2 overs. Dinesh Karthik's shot left Virat Kohli jumping out of his chair in excitement.

RCB had a stuttering start to their run chase, with Virat Kohli remaining the solitary figure in the top order, who kept the chase alive with some scintillating shots. The former RCB captain smacked 77 off 49 balls, packed with 11 fours and two sixes, and missed out on a ton, losing his wicket in the final delivery of the 16th over to Harshal Patel. On Kohli's departure, RCB were meandering at 130/5.

It looked like RCB were crumbling towards another defeat, but in came Dinesh Karthik. He didn't have a good start as he saw his partner Anuj Rawat lose his wicket in the second delivery of the 17th over, and the wicketkeeper was replaced by Mahipal Lomror. He began his innings with a four, followed by a single. Then, Karthik smacked Sam Curran for a four, and then ended the over with two runs.

In the 18th over, Lomror hammered Arshdeep Singh for a six and four as the India pacer leaked 13 runs, taking the equation to 23 off 12 balls. Then in the 19th over, Harshal Patel conceded 13 runs, getting clobbered by Karthik for a four and six.

With the game hanging by a thread, RCB needed 10 runs in the final over and Shikhar Dhawan decided to go with Arshdeep. The experienced PBKS pacer sent a length delivery in his first ball, which Karthik scooped over short fine for a six. On seeing Karthik smack it for a six, his RCB teammates in the dugout, including Kohli, were on their feet in celebration! Then Arshdeep bowled a wide, followed by a full delivery which Karthik slammed for a four past the bowler, to wrap up proceedings in style.

Dinesh Karthik's grand finish in the last over of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

It was another thrilling performance for Karthik, who impressed in RCB's defeat against CSK. Speaking after the match, he said, "Little bit (dusting off the rustiness). I wasn't completely in control but getting there. We needed that (knock from Lomror), Anuj batted well last time but when Mahipal walked out.. he took the pressure off me. He (Harshal) is a wily customer, he has the dipping slower one and if you missed that you are a goner, I had to wait to play the scoop. I didn't say anything, he (Lomror) was calm and when he hit that six, I just told him to keep a still head."