‘Disappointing our integrity being questioned’: Michael Clarke feels Aussie bowlers’ statement ‘very smartly worded'

Cameron Bancroft’s recent statement on the 2018 Sandpapergate has caused a commotion in the Australian cricket fraternity. The batsman, in a recent interview with the Guardian, had hinted that the Aussie bowlers might have known about ball-tampering. Later on Tuesday, bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon made their stand clear on the infamous ball-tampering episode and made it clear that they were not aware of any foreign substance being taken to the field to alter the condition of the ball.

Meanwhile, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has questioned the bowlers’ statement and believes that it has been written quite ‘smartly’.

“I knew when I made my comments about what Cameron Bancroft's quotes were it was more than likely going to offend certain people. It certainly was not done personally from my perspective, particularly with the four bowlers concerned, I’m good friends with all of them. I think there have been a number of people, past players, journalists who have made comments based on what Cameron Bancroft said and then what David Saker, the bowling coach, as well had said,” Clarke told Sky Sports Radio on Wednesday morning.

“I think that is what's really important after seeing the joint statement. The one thing that stands out for mine in that statement [is] they forgot how this conversation was brought up. It was comments from a teammate Cameron Bancroft who was involved in the situation and then quotes from David Saker who was the bowling coach at the time.

“After journalists and past players like myself, Adam Gilchrist and Stuart Broad, a current player, had seen what was said and written, a lot of people have made comments. I think those guys and Cricket Australia need to remember how this conversation has been brought up so in their statement they should have added where it says: 'We pride ourselves on our honesty’. So, it’s been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players' -- you probably should have put current teammate who was there at the time and did the crime and bowling coach who was there too. You probably left two people out,” he added.

“This statement is very smartly worded and written so I'm not going to sit here and continue to talk about every word in that statement. I’ve said what I’ve said. It certainly was not personal towards them. I said what I said because that’s what I believe,” Clarke concluded.

Cricket Australia's Integrity team had reached out to the right-handed batsman to see if he has more information to give on the issue. He replied in a conciliatory manner and he also indicated that he did not have significant new information to share with the board, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

In March 2018, Bancroft was caught on camera trying to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident later went on to be labelled as the 'Sandpaper Gate' and is considered as one of the darkest moments in the history of Australian cricket.

(With ANI Inputs)