'Do something boss. You guys have already been packeted': Srikkanth brutally roasts Australia after twin losses in BGT

Australia have been completely hammered in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and now head to Indore for the third Test, with the aim of a miraculous fightback, without their skipper Pat Cummins. They lost the opener in Nagpur by an innings and 123 runs and the second Test in New Delhi by six wickets, both of which finished well inside three days. Ahead of the third Test in Indore, former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth brutally roasted the Australian team, urging to fight back in the series.

India have always remained indomitable at home, having never lost a series since 2012 and succumbed to just two defeats in the last 11 years. Yet, Australia were touted to emulate their 2004 heroics, the last time they beat India in India.

However, Australia were completely battered. In the first Test match at the VCA Stadium, they were folded in just two sessions on Day 1 after winning the toss and in reply to India's lead of 223 runs, Australia were bundled for just 91 in the third afternoon.

ALSO READ: ICC's 'unfair' post comparing Harmanpreet's run out vs Australia to Dhoni's heartbreaking dismissal riles up Indian fans

The Aussies suffered a catastrophic collapse in the second Test as well. After having their noses in front with 62-run lead and nine wickets in India, they lost all remaining wickets in a space of just 90 minutes to hand hosts only a 113-run target. India wrapped it comfortably with six wickets in hand.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth trolled the Aussies for not fight back against the Indians despite all the hype around the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“This is to the Australia manager, 'Do something boss'. There is a big hype created around the series. I am talking in English for your safety. Do something guys or else you guys will be a 'Potlam', which means 'Packet'. You have already been packeted,” he said.

The third Test will begin from March 1 onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON