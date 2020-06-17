e-paper
Home / Cricket / Don’t need to prove anything just because Dhoni hasn’t played after World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav

Don’t need to prove anything just because Dhoni hasn’t played after World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav said that while the absence of Dhoni from the side will have an impact on him as a player, but then, he has enough trust in his own game to keep him in good stead.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates with MS Dhoni
Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates with MS Dhoni (Getty Images)
         

The importance of MS Dhoni to the Indian team is not merely about his physical presence in the side, but also about the inputs he provided to the young players in the side and how that impacted their games. However, he has been on a self-imposed break ever since India’s ouster from the World Cup and despite the several debates and speculations, the future of the former Indian captain remains unclear.

Speaking about the same, Kuldeep Yadav said that while the absence of Dhoni from the side will have an impact on him as a player, but then, he has enough trust in his own game to keep him in good stead.

“Just because Mahi bhai hasn’t played after the World Cup, I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. I don’t need to say if I was dependent on him. I can just work towards bettering my craft and as I said, it’s teamwork,” Kuldeep said in an interview with The Times of India.

Also Read | My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners

“Of course. Mahi bhai has always guided me, because the wicketkeeper is always the best judge of the bowler. Someone like Mahi bhai is experienced and has an idea about how a batsman plays. All of this is teamwork,” he further added.

The left-arm spinner has not been as consistent and has lost out on his place in the side, but he still remains one of India’s X-factor across the three formats. He has played Since then he has gone on to play six Tests, 60 ODIs and 21 T20Is, picking up 24, 104 and 39 wickets respectively in the three formats.

