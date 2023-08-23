'Don't degrade others because your favourite is not in India's Asia Cup team': Ashwin blasts critics of SKY and Tilak

Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin were perhaps the only 'unlucky' ones not to find a place in India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup starting on August 30. While Samson will travel to Sri Lanka for the all-important tournament before the World Cup as a backup of KL Rahul, who according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, has a niggle, Ashwin and Chahal were ignored. The leg-spinner took the help of emojis in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to depict that there will be sunshine after the dark and gloomy days. Ashwin, however, was not as subtle. In a detailed analysis of India's Asia Cup 2023 squad, the all-rounder not only backed the choices of the selectors but also slammed those criticising some of the picks. India's Tilak Varma celebrates with teammates(AP)

Social media, as usual, was unhappy not to see Samson in the main squad. There were many posts pointing out the ODI averages of SKY (a modest 24) and Samson (55) to support the argument of a possible 'injustice' with the latter. Youngster Tilak Varma, who has earned his maiden ODI call-up after a power-packed debut in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, was not spared by the Samson fans. Many of them believed, picking a rookie, who has not even played a single ODI, over Samson was not done.

Ashwin backed both SKY and Tilak's selection and blasted those creating differences. "The selectors know what they are doing. In a huge country like India, when you select a squad, there will be some key players who will be missing the cut. So, just because your favourite is not there in the squad, you should not degrade the others," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Tilak has not been able to replicate his form in the ongoing Ireland series but Ashwin said the youngster has a clear mind and needs backing from the team management.

"Tilak hasn't scored much in this Ireland series so far. But he is showing unreal intent from the first ball. And this youngster is coming to bat with a clear mind. Since he is bringing some freshness into the squad, they have backed him for that backup slot. Similar to Surya," Ashwin said.

Ashwin blames 'IPL warfare' for Samson vs SKY debate

Ashwin also justified the selection of SKY by saying that the right-hander's exceptional T20I numbers make him an automatic choice. While it is true that SKY has not been able to set the ODI stage on fire but with the kind of impact he has in T20Is, it is only fair that he gets a long run.

"He has that x-factor and that's why the team is backing him to come good in the ODI format as well. We will go back in time to see how we have won World Cups. be it MS Dhoni or any other captain, they have backed their players to come good. Of course, if you want to have a for and against debate for dropping or selecting player, you can have a healthy debate. We all know how good a player Suryakumar Yadav has been. His impact, what a match-winner he has been, and he has been our go-to T20 player."

Ashwin blamed the IPL 'warfare' for this culture and asked whether non-Mumbai Indians won't root for SKY if he and Virat Kohli were batting in the middle in the Asia Cup or World Cup.

"I think this is all IPL warfare. When you get into the World Cup, we should see all our players as representatives of India. Once IPL gets over, put a cloth, move on, and once the player plays for India, except that he played really well in the IPL. Fans are engaging in war even after IPL. Let us say, SKY is batting alongside Virat Kohli in a crucial chase. Even if you are not a Mumbai Indians fan you will appreciate Suryakumar and will want him to take us home, right?" Ashwin said.

