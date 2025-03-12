Menu Explore
"Don't deserve to be there": Kamran gives reality check amid controversy over Pakistan's omission in CT prize ceremony

ANI |
Mar 12, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], : Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal addressed the recent controversy surrounding the absence of a representative from host nation Pakistan during the prize distribution ceremony of the recently concluded Champions Trophy. According to him, Pakistan didn't have a representative because it didn't "deserve" to be there.

"Don't deserve to be there": Kamran gives reality check amid controversy over Pakistan's omission in CT prize ceremony
The International Cricket Council is facing protests from the Pakistan Cricket Board due to the absence of its representative from the host nation during the prize distribution ceremony after India won the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday.

PCB Chief Executive and the tournament's director, Sumair Ahmad Syed, was present at the venue in Dubai. Since PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was unwell and unavailable to attend the ceremony, Sumair represented the host nation. However, he was nowhere to be seen during the official ceremony.

Kamran commented on Pakistan's representative's absence during the ceremony. According to him, Pakistan didn't deserve to have its representative. He emphasized the need to improve the nation's cricket to regain its lost respect.

"The ICC showed us the mirror. The tournament's director was there. He was available, and why wasn't he in the ceremony? It is because we don't deserve to be there. We are not playing good cricket. Minow teams have shown us the mirror," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

"No one discussed how Pakistan hosted the tournament. If we play such cricket, we will be treated like this. If you play for yourself, there will be no respect," Kamran added.

According to recent reports, the PCB has also demanded a formal explanation from the ICC regarding the justification of the entire situation.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB did not inform the ICC that Sumair would take Naqvi's place in the ceremony. However, the Pakistan board believes the onus was on the ICC to contact them and inquire about Naqvi's replacement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
