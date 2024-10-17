Menu Explore
'Don't forget he's a DSP now': Gavaskar as Mohammed Siraj launches verbal attack on Devon Conway

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 17, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj didn't hold back as he sledged Devon Conway during Day 2 of the first Test in Bengaluru.

Team India endured a horror start to the Test series against New Zealand on Thursday; after the first day's play was washed out, India faced a shocking batting collapse on Day 2. The side was bowled out for just 46, which is India's lowest score in a home Test. Consequently, it was India's turn to bowl in only the second session of the day, when Mohammed Siraj, the star pacer, had a heated exchange with Devon Conway.

Mohammed Siraj sledges Devon Conway(X)
Mohammed Siraj sledges Devon Conway(X)

The confrontation occurred during the 15th over of New Zealand’s first innings on Day 2, after Conway struck Siraj for a boundary. Frustrated by the hit, Siraj exchanged a few sharp words with the left-handed batter following the next delivery.

Conway, known for his calm demeanor, had no visible reaction after the spat, opting to remain focused on his task. The boundary had come off a well-executed shot, and the defensive block that followed seemed to have triggered Siraj’s reaction. While the verbal exchange did not escalate further, on-air commentator and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had a rather interesting remark.

Following the incident, Gavaskar said, “Don't forget that he's a DSP now. I wonder if he was given a salute by the teammates.”

Siraj’s aggression on the field is a known aspect of his game, often seen as a way to unsettle batters. However, Conway’s measured approach allowed him to maintain his focus and continue the solid start that New Zealand had built.

India's horror start

The incident occurred in the midst of New Zealand’s dominant response to India’s poor first-innings total. After Indian captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat first on a tricky Bengaluru wicket, the home side struggled, collapsing in just 31.2 overs.

New Zealand’s openers, Tom Latham and Conway, capitalised on the advantage, comfortably surpassing India’s total without losing a wicket.

Only two Indian batters – Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) – managed to breach the double figures, while five were dismissed without adding to the total in a stunning collapse in Bengaluru. For the Kiwis, Matt Henry (5/15) picked a five-wicket haul, while William ORourke picked four wickets.

